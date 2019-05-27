SC introduces first Pak e-court system

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Monday said provision of cheap, timely justice to people was their constitutional obligation and asked lawyers to extend their maximum cooperation to courts for deciding cases on time.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, formally initiated proceedings of cases through the e-court system at the principal seat in Islamabad and the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry.

The other members of the bench were Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.

The launch of e-court facility is aimed at providing an effective, efficient platform to discourage adjournments, encourage lawyers to plead their cases without delay, and at the same time facilitate lawyers to pursue their cases in other courts in the city where the Branch Registry is situated.

It is also aimed at benefiting the litigants, as not only their cases will be decided expeditiously, but also their time and money will be saved. Moreover, this will also help in disposal of cases, reducing the backlog. The system will be cost-effective and time-saving and will improve accessibility.

During the proceedings on Monday, lawyers in Karachi pleaded their cases through the video link, while the bench at the SC heard and decided the cases. The chief justice said providing cheap and timely justice to litigants was their constitutional obligation.

"We think daily as to what we can do for ensuring justice to the litigants," the CJP remarked and sought lawyers’ cooperation for timely adjudication of cases.

He observed that a big milestone had been achieved in the judicial history of Pakistan that cases were being heard through the latest technology.

He said the facility will benefit lawyers and litigants and save their precious time and money.

"If lawyers come from Karachi, they will have to stay at five star hotels in Islamabad for appearing before the court. Today’s proceeding will save at least Rs2.5 million of litigants,” the CJP said.

He thanked the SC Information Technology Committee, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and Nadra team for their untiring efforts making the project successful.

Meanwhile, the court accepted the pre-arrest bail of a murder suspect, Noor Mohammad.

The court noted that the suspect was named in a murder case in 2014 in Shadabpur but he was not involved in the murder.

The CJP said according to eyewitnesses, unknown men had carried out the killing.

The court observed that the nominated accused were not involved in the instant matter but the local police resorted to mala fide intentions while investigating the case.

The court took notice of the high court for not deciding the matter of pre-arrest bail of the appellant from 2016 to 2019.

The chief justice observed that such type of matters were against the code of conduct of judges.

He directed the secretary Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to obtain from the High Court a copy of order in the said matter.

He also sought a report on verdicts given by the Sindh High Court judges in cases pertaining to bail.

The court directed that the instant report should be dispatched to the chairman Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) within two weeks.

Meanwhile, the court also heard other cases relating to bail matters and heard arguments of lawyers from the Karachi Registry through the video link.