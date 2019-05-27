Donnarumma doubtful for Euro qualifiers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MILAN: AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could miss Italy’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Greece and Bosnia next month after his club confirmed on Monday he had suffered a hamstring injury. The 20-year-old, who has 12 caps for the national side, picked up the problem twenty minutes into Milan’s final Serie A game of the season, a 3-2 win over SPAL on Sunday. “Donnarumma has undergone medical exams to verify the extent of his injury, showing damage to the goalkeeper’s right hamstring muscle,” the seven-time European champions said in a statement. An issue like this can take up to a month to heal with the Azzurri’s next two European qualifiers in Greece on June 6 and against Bosnia in Turin on June 11.
