close
Tue May 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 28, 2019

Donnarumma doubtful for Euro qualifiers

Sports

AFP
May 28, 2019

MILAN: AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could miss Italy’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Greece and Bosnia next month after his club confirmed on Monday he had suffered a hamstring injury. The 20-year-old, who has 12 caps for the national side, picked up the problem twenty minutes into Milan’s final Serie A game of the season, a 3-2 win over SPAL on Sunday. “Donnarumma has undergone medical exams to verify the extent of his injury, showing damage to the goalkeeper’s right hamstring muscle,” the seven-time European champions said in a statement. An issue like this can take up to a month to heal with the Azzurri’s next two European qualifiers in Greece on June 6 and against Bosnia in Turin on June 11.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports