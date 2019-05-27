Omar Associates annex Ramzan Cup title

KARACHI: Umar Akmal and Usman Qadir played a key role as Omar Associates were crowned champions when they overwhelmed State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by 52 runs in the final of the Naya Nazimabad Ramzan Cup 2019 here at the jam-packed Naya Nazimabad Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

Umar Akmal hit a blistering 37-ball 55 to enable Omar Associates to post 197-5 in the stipulated 20 overs. Usman, the leggie, then picked 4-10 in four overs to restrict SBP to 145-8. After being invited to bat first Umar Akmal and Asad Shafiq (39) set the momentum by providing a rapid 101-run opening stand to Omar Associates. Asad, who survived a few hard chances, batted ferociously, smacking six fours in his 30-ball fine knock.

Umar, who did not take any bowler for granted, smashed four sixes and five fours in his excellent fifty.

Sohail Akhar belted 25-ball 37 with five fours and one six and Usman Khan chipped in with a 16-bal 26 with three fours as Omar Associates reached a fighting total in the end. Basit Ali, Ammad Butt, Asad Afridi, Zahid Mohammad and Israrullah got one wicket each. In response, SBP’s line-up failed to build any major partnership and kept losing wickets at regular intervals before being restricted well away of the target. Opener Rizwan Hussain top-scored 23-ball 34 with four sixes and one four. Zahid Mehmood made 20-ball 28 not out in the end which contained three fours and one six. Usman Qadir was unplayable as he ripped through the middle order to deny SBP to re-group in pursuit of a huge chase. Asad Shafiq also ably backed him with 2-42 in four overs. Khalid Mehmood Senior and Imran Javed supervised the match. Javed Afridi served as reserve umpire. Tahir Rasheed was the television umpire and Ahmer Saeed was the match referee.