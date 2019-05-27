Conte poised to coach Inter Milan

MILAN: Former Italy coach Antonio Conte is poised to replace Luciano Spalletti as coach of Inter Milan, according to reports in Italy on Monday.

Spalletti sealed Inter’s Champions League berth for a second consecutive year with a 2-1 win over Empoli on the final day of the Serie A season Sunday.Inter snatched fourth place, equal on points with Atalanta, but behind the side from Bergamo on head-to-head difference, to edge city rivals AC Milan by just one point in the race for elite European football.

But multiple reports state that the 60-year-old former Roma and Zenit St Petersburg coach will be axed in favour of ex-Juventus, Chelsea and ‘Azzurri’ boss Conte.Gazzetta dello Sport said “total agreement” had been reached with 49-year-old Conte, with Corriere dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia reporting a three-year deal would be sealed before the end of the week.