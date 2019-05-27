Hamilton talent saved us from defeat: Mercedes boss

MONACO: Lewis Hamilton’s individual ability ‘saved’ Mercedes and delivered the team’s emotional tribute victory to Niki Lauda at Sunday’s dramatic Monaco Grand Prix, according to team chief Toto Wolff. Without his “performance of a champion” drive on badly-worn and incorrectly-chosen medium compound tyres, in which he resisted near-incessant pressure from Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, the Silver Arrows’ season-opening winning streak may have been over. “Obviously, it was the wrong call,” admitted Wolff, referring to the decision to fit ‘mediums’ instead of ‘hards’ at Hamilton’s pit-stop after only 10 laps. “We thought the tyre would make it to the end. “But, of course, it didn’t. He saved us. His driving saved us. It is something that we really need to analyse now. “We calculated that the medium would make it, if we changed on lap 15 or 16, with the right management. It seemed a straightforward strategy. “It didn’t seem like a huge stretch, but then we realised 20 laps into it that some graining was appearing on the front left - and he started to complain. “Under-steer resulted from the graining and it was clear it would be very, very difficult to make it to the end.... “Everybody knew it would be a huge stretch and, probably 20 laps from the end, he had nought percent rubber left and with massive under-steer at slow speeds. “You could see that around the Loews hairpin - the car wouldn’t turn anymore... We were close to losing and if it was a normal track - like in Montreal - you lose that race.”