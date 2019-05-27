Kevin claims third US PGA Tour title

LOS ANGELES: Kevin Na fired a final-round 66 at Colonial Country Club on Sunday to win the US PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge by four strokes over fellow American Tony Finau.

Na continued his mastery of the classic course in Fort Worth, Texas, starting the day with a two-shot advantage that was never really challenged. Na’s six birdies included a 33-footer at the fourth and a 20-footer at the eighth. He rolled in a 12-footer at the 72nd hole to cap his four-under par round with a birdie for a 13-under total of 267. “It feels great,” said Na, who celebrated with his toddler daughter, Sophia, in his arms. Na, 35, boasts an impressive record at Colonial, where he thrust himself into contention with a second-round 62. That was his third score of 62 or better on the course, where he matched the record of 61 on the way to a fourth-place finish last year. He said he eyed the club’s “wall of champions” on the first tee Sunday, “and in my head I engraved my name on it. “Every year I come here I know I had a chance to win and I knew before my career was over I was going to definitely win here,” added Na, who believes the compact course is one of “seven or eight” that offer him a chance to win on the US tour without a big-hitting game.