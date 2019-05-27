Ruthless England crush Afghansby 9 wickets

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Jason Roy, fresh from a blazing hundred against Pakistan in the recently-concluded ODI series at home, continued to torment with his pyrotechnics, as he struck a fiery half-century to guide England to a comfortable win in their second warm-up game against Afghanistan. The Afghan side, set to play in their second World Cup, were found wanting against the pace of Jofra Archer and co. as they succumbed to 92-8 before Mohammad Nabi led a rescue effort to stretch their total to a more competitive 160. With Roy and Bairstow coming in to chase 161 in 50 overs, one could guess that they would waste no time.
Brief scores: England 161/1 in 17.3 overs (Jason Roy 89*, Bairstow 39; M Nabi 1-34) beat Afghanistan 160 in 38.4 overs (Mohammad Nabi 44, Noor Ali Zadran 30; Joe Root 3-22, Jofra Archer 3-32).
