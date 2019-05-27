World Cup 2019: Pakistan likely to bank on spinners against WI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan look to muster spin bowling resources to upstage hard hitting West Indies batsmen’s momentum when the two teams clash against each other in their opening World Cup match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed source accompanying the team that greenshirts are considering making maximum use of the spin bowling resources against West Indies to maximum effect. “The early discussion going in the Pakistan camp points out as how to keep free flowing West Indies batting line up in check in the Cup opener. Early indications are that Pakistan would count more on their spin bowling resources to keep a tight check on Windies batting line up.”

The grassless pitch that usually prepared for the limited overs cricket at Trent Bridge supports stroke play. The pitch to be prepared for the match against West Indies would be no different. Pakistan has recently played 4th of the five-match one-day series match against England at the same venue, hitting 340 for 7 with England chasing down the target in the last over.

When it comes to stroke making, West Indies World Cup squad is full of potential hitter with Chris Gayle and Andre Russell leading a pack of hard hitting unit. Carlos Brathwaite, Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, S Hetmyer and captain Jason Holder are others having the ability and tendency to clear the rope.

“Early indications suggest that wicket at Trend Bridge would be full of runs. Restricting Windies batting line up to a reasonable total or to win a match after setting a competitive total is possible with the help of quality spin bowling. Pakistan have got spin resources to do the needful when it comes to playing against West Indies,” the source said.

Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim lead the Pakistan spin bowling resources that also include M Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Harris Sohail and Fakhar Zaman. It is believed that all these players would be part of the playing XI against West Indies. “Pakistan are expected to adopt horses for courses strategy as the maximum stress would be on making best use of spin bowling resources to counter West Indies in the opening match.” Both teams would be eager to get off to winning start in the event that would see each team playing nine matches before top four making it to the semis.

“Teams winning at least six to seven matches would be in a position to stake a claim for a place in the semis. So each of the match especially matches against relatively weaker teams would be important. Though in cricket you would never know which day is your day, generally it is believed that a better strategy against weaker team is important to turn the tight of the match in your favour,” the source accompanying the team said.

The source admitted that when it would come to picking the best fast bowling combination, Pakistan is expected to find difficulty as how many pacers to pick and which combination would be a better option. “I think Wahab Riaz and Hassan Ali are expected to get the backing. Who would be the third pacer is expected to be decided during the course of time. Shaheen Shah Afridi or M Amir, all depends on the form and fitness of both.”