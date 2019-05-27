Iraq condemns fourth French IS member to death

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi court on Monday condemned a fourth French citizen to death for joining the Islamic State group, despite France reiterating its opposition to capital punishment.

Mustapha Merzoughi, 37, was sentenced to death by hanging, according to an AFP journalist at the court. In recent months Iraq has taken custody of thousands of jihadists including foreigners captured in neighbouring Syria by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) during the battle to destroy the IS “caliphate”. Among them are 12 French citizens, three of whom — Kevin Gonot, Leonard Lopez and Salim Machou — were handed death sentences Sunday by a Baghdad court in a first for French jihadists.

They have 30 days to appeal. The trials have been criticised by rights groups, which say they often rely on evidence obtained through torture. They have also raised the question of whether suspected IS jihadists should be tried in the region or repatriated, in the face of strong public opposition at home. France has long insisted that its adult citizens captured in Iraq or Syria must face trial locally, refusing to repatriate them despite the risk they face capital punishment for waging their jihadist war in the region.