Four dead in post-election riot in Indonesia’s Papua

JAKARTA: A 16-year-old boy was one of at least four people shot dead by police during a riot triggered by dissatisfaction over the election result in the restive province of Papua, an official said. More than 300 supporters of a legislative candidate who claimed he should have won the seat in the local council attacked a district office in Asmat district. The candidate, who was not identified, claimed based on the votes he should have won a seat in the city council but his name was replaced with another candidate’s name. The protesters, armed with sharp weapons, damaged the district office, local military spokesman Muhammad Aidi said. Four soldiers guarding a nearby military post tried to control the protesters but were outnumbered, and one of the officers tried to control the mob by opening fire into the air, Aidi said. “The mob became even more brutal and attacked the officer, in a such threatening situation another officer was forced to open fire and retreat to the post to save themselves,” Aidi said in a statement Monday.