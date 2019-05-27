German court orders fines for ‘sharia police’ group

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: A German court on Monday ordered seven Islamists to pay fines over a so-called “sharia police” patrol they launched in 2014 to mass media and political outrage.

The men aged between 27 and 37 must pay between 300 and 1,800 euros ($336-$2015) for infringing laws against wearing uniforms, the Wuppertal tribunal found. Germany’s laws against wearing uniforms originally aimed to prevent neo-Nazis staging rallies and parades. Judges said the group’s actions were aimed at achieving an “intimidating effect suggestive of militancy” by aping the sharia police that exist in some Middle Eastern countries as violent organisations. In September 2014, the seven patrolled the streets of Wuppertal, a west German industrial town with a sizeable Muslim population, wearing orange high-visibility vests marked “Sharia Police”.