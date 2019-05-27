Remand of 11 Chinese extended in marriages case

LAHORE: A court on Monday extended judicial remand of 11 Chinese nationals in a case pertaining to alleged fake marriages, forced prostitution and organ trade of Pakistani girls in China.

Judicial Magistrate Amir Raza extended the suspects’ remand for 14 days and directed the jail authorities to present them before him on the next hearing on June 10.

The jail officials did not bring the suspects to the court on Monday because of security concern. The magistrate further directed the investigation officer to furnish an interim charge-sheet against the Chinese nationals on the next hearing. Earlier this month, the court had rejected bail pleas of 11 Chinese nationals and two locals after hearing the arguments of the prosecution and defence sides. The Chinese nationals were taken into custody on May 8 in a crackdown following media reports about mistreatment and sexual exploitation of Pakistani women in China after their marriage with Chinese nationals.

The suspects were booked under different sections, including the ones that deal with trafficking, cheating, forgery for purpose of cheating, and using as genuine a forged document.