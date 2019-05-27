Appointment of NAB chairman challenged

LAHORE: The appointment of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has been challenged in the Lahore High Court for being in violation of Article 48 (1) of the Constitution.

Lawyers Foundation of Justice’s president Syed Feroz Shah Gillani in a writ petition filed through senior lawyer AK Dogar asked the court to issue a declaration that the appointment of NAB chairman under Section 6 (b) of National Accountability Ordinance 1999 is violative of Article 48 (1) of the Constitution wherein chairman could be appointed only on the advice of the cabinet or the prime minister.

The petitioner stated that the Article 48 (1) mandates that in the exercise of his functions the president shall act on and in accordance with the advice of the cabinet of the prime minister. Whereas, he said, the Section 6 (b) of the ordinance required the president to have consultation with the leader of the house and the leader of the opposition for the appointment of the NAB chairman.

He pleaded that both Article 48 (1) of the Constitution and Section 6 (b) of the ordinance are patently inconsistent with each other. He argued that the accountability ordinance was a subordinate law and could not be even considered in comparison with a constitutional provision which must prevail and must be followed in letter and spirit.

The petitioner; therefore, asked the court to declare that the appointment of Javed Iqbal as NAB chairman was without lawful authority and of no legal effect as the appointment made under Section 6 (b) of the NAB Ordinance is in violation of Article 48 (1) of the Constitution.

He requested the court to restrain the NAB chairman from performing until decision of the petition.

‘Protection of properties, lives top priority’: The minister said this while chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on law and order held at Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

Minister for Population Hasham Dogar, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Taimoor Ahmad Khan, Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Inspector General (IG) of Police Arif Nawaz, Additional IG CTD, Additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting.

A briefing was given on the investigation status of Data Darbar incident and security arrangements on Youm-e-Ali (RA), Shab-e-Qadar, Jumma-tul–Wida, Youm-ul-Quads, Chand Raat, Eid-ul-Fitar and visit of Chinese Vice President.

‘Pak-China relations reaching new heights’: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has said the landmark visit of Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will promote new ties between Pakistan and China and Prime Minister Imran Khan is making remarkable efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries.

He was addressing a Chinese delegation from Jiangxi University of Science and Technology here on Monday.

Jiangxi University of Science and Technology President Prof Dr Luo Sihai, Director Academic Administration Prof Dr Zhang Shuiping, PU Confucius Institute Director Prof Liu, Director External Linkages Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen and deans of all faculties were present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Prof Niaz Ahmad stressed the need to promote academic relations among the institutions of higher learning. He said that PU would extend full support to collaborate in various disciplines with Jiangxi University of Science and Technology and encourage faculty members and students exchange programme. Prof Dr Luo Sihai said that the visit of Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan would bring relations between the two countries to the new heights and both were time-tested friends. He said that there was a need to promote people to people contact and exchange programmes among the universities of both the countries. He said that Jiangxi University of Science and Technology would like to extend research and academic collaboration with Punjab University in various disciplines including engineering and in the projects which would contribute to success of China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Both the parties agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding for joint collaboration soon.