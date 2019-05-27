close
Tue May 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2019

Karak police hold flag march

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2019

KARAK: The police staged a flag march that passed through different areas of the district on Monday.

The march passed through Karak city, Jail Chowk, Tangori Sar Chowk, Amberi Killay Chowk and main Takht-i-Nusrati bazaar. Police mobile van, Quick Response Force, 15 riders and all DSPs and traders and elders of the district participated in the march. On the occasion, the DPO said the march was actually a peace march and its purpose was to inform people that the Police Department was alert for their security. He added that the march was held on the directives of the deputy inspector general of police, Kohat Region.

