Four arrested, arms recovered

MARDAN: The police have arrested four suspects and seized a huge quantity of weapons and looted money during the ongoing search operation in the district, an official said on Monday.

Addressing a news conference, District Police Officer Mohammad Sajjad Khan said acting on a tip-off, a police party headed by ASP City Ali Bin Tariq, Station House Officer, City Mohsin Fawad Khan seized 10 Kalashnikovs, 12 guns, 23 shotguns, 30 rifles of 12 bore, 10,000 bullets from a car (Q 2426).

The DPO added that police arrested two alleged weapon smugglers identified as Umar Farooq and Mir Wali, residents of Darra Adamkhel.

He added that in another action, the Katlang Police arrested an alleged robber identified as Rahmat Ali allegedly involved in a robbery at a newspaper office in Katlang. The official said the police recovered prize bounds worth Rs870,750 and Rs21,250 in cash. He said in another action, the Par Hoti Police arrested an alleged robber identified as Bahrul Amin, a resident of Swabi.