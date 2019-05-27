Shaukat sees bid to sabotage peace & development process in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai has said some people want to sabotage the peace and development process in the tribal districts.

“The national institutions are being abused in the name of the rights of the Pashtuns. The army and tribal people have offered countless sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and now it is the time to bring development and prosperity in the life of the tribal population,” he added.

According to an official handout, the minister said this while expressing reaction to the Miranshah incident. He accused Members National Assembly Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir of working on the foreign agenda by using the Pashtuns. “But the Pashtun and tribal people are patriotic people who will not support their agenda at all,” he added.

Shaukat Yousafzai said peace in the tribal areas had been restored after decades, adding now the tribal people would be compensated for the losses they suffered.

He said the prime minister and the army chief had agreed on the quick development of merged districts.

Referring to the Miranshah incident, the provincial minister said that such incidents prove harmful for peace. He said the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement’s innocent workers do not follow any wrong agenda of “fake” leaders. “The government will protect the public’s rights at any cost”, he concluded.

Accused in AAC murder case gets life term

A model court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to an accused charged in the murder case of additional assistant commissioner (revenue), Tank, Kiramatullah Kundi 10 months ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Tank, Nasir Kamal Yousafzai, awarded life imprisonment to an accused Barkatullah after recording statements of the witnesses and hearing the arguments of the lawyers. As per the police report, the accused Barkatullah was charged in the murder case of the additional assistant commissioner, who had a blood feud with the deceased family.

The witnesses said that Kiramatullah Kundi was driving an official car when he was attacked on August 2, 2018. He along with official guard was going from Tank to Dera Ismail Khan. The official received multiple bullet injuries and died at the District Headquarters Hospital. A passer-by was also injured in the attack.

As per the judgment, it was stated that although the death sentence is the penalty for murder, in the instant case the present accused was charged with the other absconding co-accused for the murder of the deceased. “Record did not show with certainty that the deceased was killed with the firing of the accused. So, in such a case life imprisonment shall be awarded as mitigating circumstances in the present case,” the judgment stated.

Second, it was stated that the accused ruined the family of the deceased as the deceased was young and a government employee and his murder was pre-planned and the act of the accused was barbaric.

Resultantly, the court awarded life imprisonment to the accused and also fined him Rs2.3 million to be paid to the legal heirs of the deceased. The verdict said the compensation shall be recoverable from his land property as arrears of the land revenue.

Police say 3 street criminals arrested

The police on Monday claimed to have arrest three alleged street criminals.

An official of the capital city police said the police in the suburbs of the provincial capital arrested three alleged street criminals Asad, Ibrar and Naseem allegedly involved in acts of snatching and robberies.