Lack of police personnel, resources behind surge in crime

Islamabad: A sharp increase in all categories of crimes including child abuse, have been observed over the last few years all over the country, exposing inability of police as well as the intelligence agencies to fight and prevent this surging trend of crime.

Not that the situation was any different from the recent times but now on the intervention of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and because of the ever mounting pressure from media and civil society, police have started registering ‘First Information Reports’ (FIRs) more actively.

As such, there has been an upsurge noticed in the number of registered cases in the police stations, especially in the Punjab and the Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa. However, the basic reason behind increase in crime rate in the society is growing unrest because of lack of job opportunities, increasing inflation, intolerance and frustration. The police are helpless to stop this rot because of political influence, acute shortage of manpower and lack of resources.

A senior retired police officer said that the criminals have become far more active as compared with the police because now they are not committing crimes on foot or on bicycles. “They have motorbikes, cars, cell phones, sophisticated arms and modern technologies that they employ for committing crimes. They are committing crimes in areas far away from their place of residence.

“There are gangs of criminals which keep moving from province to province. Even more unfortunately these gangs have managed to win over support and backing of highly influential persons or groups, most of the time on ethnic basis,” the retired police officer said. He said that he had repeatedly pleaded with various governments, political as well as military, to increase manpower of police department and equip them with best possible communication systems and improve their mobility.

A senior serving police officer said that the best preventive of street crime is the visible presence of police in the commercial areas, streets and on the roads. “Foot patrolling is the most effective means to prevent street crimes and thefts and for this purpose we need to recruit a big number of constables and train them specifically for street patrolling and commercial areas monitoring, using modern techniques and technology,” he added.