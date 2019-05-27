Ombudsman’s decisions implemented up to 97.6pc

Islamabad: Syed Tahir Shahbaz, the federal ombudsman has shown complete satisfaction on the implementation of findings passed by him against the federal government agencies.

The senior adviser and head of Implementation Wing Shahidullah Baig presented a detailed briefing to the Federal Ombudsman on the implementation status of findings passed by the Federal Ombudsman against maladministration of different federal government agencies.

He informed that 97.6% findings have been implemented. He informed that Housing Foundation had been pushed on a speedy track to complete its projects in sector G-13 & G-14 of Islamabad.

He said that in 95 cases, the National Internship Programme has paid internship money to internees. The Islamabad Capital Territory, PIA, Housing Foundation and Pakistan Medical & Dental Council have implemented all findings in letter & spirit.

He further informed that due to the intervention of Federal Ombudsman office, Pakistan Housing Authority had handed over 200 flats to its owners in G-10 Sector and the remaining 168 flats would also be handed over to their owners in couple of months.