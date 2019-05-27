Probe starts after train kills woman, injures four

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways authorities on Monday suspending driver and assistant driver of Lahore-bound Business Express ordered an inquiry into an accident involving the train which resulted in death of a woman.

The train had hit an auto-rickshaw and motorcycle between Kot Lakhpat and Walton Railway Station here on Monday morning owing to which the woman had died and four people were injured.

Minister for Railways Sh Rashid expressing grief and sorrow over the incident had sought a report from the authorities. A railways spokesperson said the inquiry would be completed within 48 hours.