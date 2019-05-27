close
Tue May 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2019

JI for judicial probe into Waziristan incident

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2019

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami acting ameer Liaqat Baloch termed the North Waziristan clash between security forces and PTM protesters a highly deplorable and terrible incident during the visit of Chinese Vice-President to the country.

Talking to reporters after a gathering at his residence Monday, he said the incident raised many questions, adding that country had offered huge sacrifices for controlling terrorism and restoration of peace in FATA. He called for a thorough inquiry into the incident by a judicial commission and stressed that efforts should be made to normalise the situation through a national Jirga in KP.

He said FATA had already been merged with KP. However, the new districts were being deprived of democracy, local bodies and social development. He said people had the right to protest under the Constitution.

