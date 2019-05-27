Promotion of 66 officers recommended

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar Monday chaired Provincial Selection Board-I (PSB-I) meeting, which recommended promotion of 66 officers of different provincial departments including 50 PMS officers to the next grades.

The meeting, held here at Civil Secretariat, reviewed promotion cases of officers of different provincial departments in grade 19 and 20. Those recommended for promotion to grade 20 include 14 officers of Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), nine of Livestock and Dairy Development Department, and one officer each of finance and housing departments. Those who have been recommended for promotion to grade 19 are 36 officers of S&GAD, four of Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Department, and one officer of Finance Department.