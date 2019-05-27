close
Tue May 28, 2019
CM takes notice of murder

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of two and a half years old girl in the Aimanabad area of Gujranwala and sought a report from the RPO. He directed to investigate the murder incident adding that murderers should be arrested at the earliest along with the provision of justice to the bereaved family.

