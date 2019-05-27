CM takes notice of murder

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of two and a half years old girl in the Aimanabad area of Gujranwala and sought a report from the RPO. He directed to investigate the murder incident adding that murderers should be arrested at the earliest along with the provision of justice to the bereaved family.
