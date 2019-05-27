Court exempts Aleem from appearance

LAHORE: An Accountability court on Monday exempted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Aleem Khan from personal appearance in the offshore companies and assets case till filing of the reference.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings wherein the National Accountability Board (NAB) prosecutor apprised the court that a letter had been written to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for record of Aleem Khan’s offshore companies.

He submitted that the reference would be filed on receiving the record. The court was also apprised that Abdul Aleem Khan had gone to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah. The court, allowing Aleem Khan’s application, exempted him from personal appearance till filing of the reference. It is pertinent to mention here that a Lahore High Court division bench granted bail to Aleem Khan in the case on May 15.