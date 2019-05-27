close
Tue May 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2019

‘Protection of properties, lives top priority’

Lahore

LAHORE: The minister said this while chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on law and order held at Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

Minister for Population Hasham Dogar, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Taimoor Ahmad Khan, Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Inspector General (IG) of Police Arif Nawaz, Additional IG CTD, Additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting.

A briefing was given on the investigation status of Data Darbar incident and security arrangements on Youm-e-Ali (RA), Shab-e-Qadar, Jumma-tul–Wida, Youm-ul-Quads, Chand Raat, Eid-ul-Fitar and visit of Chinese Vice President.

