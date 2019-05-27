Appointment of NAB chairman challenged

LAHORE: The appointment of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has been challenged in the Lahore High Court for being in violation of Article 48 (1) of the Constitution.

Lawyers Foundation of Justice’s president Syed Feroz Shah Gillani in a writ petition filed through senior lawyer AK Dogar asked the court to issue a declaration that the appointment of NAB chairman under Section 6 (b) of National Accountability Ordinance 1999 is violative of Article 48 (1) of the Constitution wherein chairman could be appointed only on the advice of the cabinet or the prime minister.

The petitioner stated that the Article 48 (1) mandates that in the exercise of his functions the president shall act on and in accordance with the advice of the cabinet of the prime minister. Whereas, he said, the Section 6 (b) of the ordinance required the president to have consultation with the leader of the house and the leader of the opposition for the appointment of the NAB chairman.

He pleaded that both Article 48 (1) of the Constitution and Section 6 (b) of the ordinance are patently inconsistent with each other. He argued that the accountability ordinance was a subordinate law and could not be even considered in comparison with a constitutional provision which must prevail and must be followed in letter and spirit.

The petitioner; therefore, asked the court to declare that the appointment of Javed Iqbal as NAB chairman was without lawful authority and of no legal effect as the appointment made under Section 6 (b) of the NAB Ordinance is in violation of Article 48 (1) of the Constitution. He requested the court to restrain the NAB chairman from performing until decision of the petition.