Security beefed up during last days of Ramazan

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have been directed to ensure elaborate security arrangements for the last days of Ramazan and maintain high vigilance besides enhancing patrolling measures in the city.

These directions were made by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddind Syed while reviewing the overall security arrangements during Ramadan. The meeting conducted following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar was attended among others by Station House Officers (SHOs) and Muharrars of all police stations.

The DIG (Operations) directed to ensure fool proof security arrangements during last ‘Ashra’ of Ramazan and maintain close coordination with the mosque committees and also furnish the list of faithful sitting in ‘Aitikaf’ during the last ‘Ashra’.

He directed to put in place special security arrangements to avert any untoward incidents at the sensitive worship places. He said that special security should be made for the last Ashra of Ramazan-ul- Mubarak and directed to enhance patrolling in Capital Territory to ensure safe environment for the citizens.

It was also decided to intensify campaign against professional beggars and not to allow gathering of beggars outside the worship places

The DIG (Operations) directed all the SHOs to remain in contact with the mosque committees of their areas round the clock and extend full cooperation to them with regard to beefing up security of worship places. He further asked to deploy additional police contingents at the sensitive places.

Waqar Uddin Syed directed to maintain strict vigilance at entry and exit points of the capital and enhance coordination with members of committees of shopping centers, commercial areas and Masajid. He also appealed the citizens to keep vigilance eye on the suspected elements and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.

He asked to maintain coordination with security guards performing duties at markets and other places so that they may share any important information with them related to security.

The DIG (Operations) also asked the police officials to behave politely with those visiting police stations and ensure registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) without delay. He said that steps for cleanliness of police stations should be taken for a good looking environment there.