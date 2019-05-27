Martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (A.S.) observed

Islamabad/Rawalpindi : The martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali ibn Abi Talib (A.S.) was observed on Monday throughout the world with faith, respect and religious fervor, says a press release.

‘Taboot Sher-e-Khuda’ processions were taken out on this occasion from all the small and big cities, towns and villages in which the mourners paid ‘Pursa’ of Shahadat-e-Ali (A.S.) in ‘Bargah-e-Risalat’ through chest-beating, ‘Noha Khwani’, ‘Zanjeer-Zani’ and ‘Qama-Zana’. Ulema, Waizeen and Zakireen addressed the Majalis-e-Aza in Masajid and Imambargah in which they highlighted the lifestyle of Amirul Momineen Hazarat Ali (A.S.).

The main ‘Taboot’ procession of twin cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad was taken out from Mohanpur, which was attended among others by Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi. He also performed ‘Ziarat of Taburrukaat’ and participated in ‘Matamdari’.

On this occasion, talking to mourners and representatives of national and international media, Agha Moosavi rejected the scientific lunar calendar saying that Halal-e-Muhammad (SAAW) is Halal till the D-day and is Haram-e-Muhammad (SAAW) Haram till the Hereafter. He said the scientific revelations are not final as science goes behind Islam. We only recognize Allah, Rasool (SAAW) Aal-e-Athaar (A.S.) and pious Sahaba Kubaar. The enlightenment of Zikr-e-Ali (A.S.) will remain even if the quantum of load-shedding is increased.

We would have to follow Sheb-e-Abi Talib (A.S.) so as to save the sinking economy, he said adding that Muslim rulers are using the name of Harmain and Islam to save their rule. He said there is no danger to Islam, the protector of Islam is Allah, Muslim rulers should not make Islam as their shield rather they should become the shield Islam and Harmain like the Ahle Bait (A.S.) did.

The TNFJ chief while stating the Fazail of Amirul Momineen Ali Ibn Abi Talib (A.S.) said that Ali Ibn Abi Talib is the masterpiece of the Nature. Ali (A.S.) could not tolerate any kind of oppression even for a while and he always preferred justice and fair-play over politics and this justice became the cause of his martyrdom. He said the Rasool (SAAW) had declared Ali as the best judge.

Agha Moosavi said that Hazrat Ali ibe Abi Talib (A.S.) opened his eyes in the lap of Rasool (SAAW) while the Messenger of Allah (SAAW) closed his eyes in the lap of Ali (A.S.). Hazrat Ali (A.S.) offered his first Nimaz along with Hazrat Khadija (A.S.) and the Rasool (SAAW). Hazrat Ali (A.S.) won the title of Nabi’s (SAAW) Wasi, Minister and Khalifate by support the Risalat of the Rasool (SAAW) in ‘Dawat Zul-Asheerah’. Ali ibn Abi Talib (A.S.) created and singular example by sleeping in the bed of Rasool (SAAW) on Shab-e-Hijrat. On the day of Muakhzaat, the Rasool (SAAW) had declared Ali ibn Abi Talib (A.S.) as his brother here and the Hereafter. In Ghazwa-e-Badr when everyone ran away leaving the Rasool (SAAW) behind, it was Ali ibn Abi Talib (A.S.) who remained firm to defend him. On the occasion of Ghazwa-e-Khandaq, while confronting with Umar bin Abdwad, the Rasool (SAAW) declared the hit (Zarbat) of Ali ibn Abi Talib (A.S.) superior than that of ‘Ibadat-e-Saqlain’. Sulah-e-Hudaibia was also written by the hands of Ali ibn Abi Talib (A.S.).

The TNFJ chief said that when the fort of Khyber was not conquered for 39 days, the Prophet (SAAW) gave Alam (flag) to Ali (A.S.) awarding with the title of ‘Karrar’ and ‘Ghair-e-Faraar’ and he achieved the great victory of Islam over Zionists. The Prophet (SAAW) tool Ali ibn Abi Talib (A.S.) for Mobahila along with Syeda-e-Kainaat (S.A.) and Hasnain Karimain (A.S.) as a result of which the Christian had to bow down before Islam.