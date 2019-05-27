IPS, Chinese university to pool resources for research

Islamabad : A memorandum of understanding between the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) and the Research Centre for Social Development of Islamic Countries (RCSDIC), Heibi University, China, is all set to pave way for joint research, publishing and capacity building activities with a view to foster academic as well as people to people exchanges between the two neighboring countries.

The MoU, which was signed by Khalid Rahman, executive president, IPS and Professor Bai Gui, executive director, RCSDIC, has laid out a framework for the two institutions to cooperate and collaborate in various areas of mutual interest including but not limited to media studies, cultural communication, social development in Islamic countries, and Sino-Pak relations.

The agreement will initially remain effective for three years, during which the two institutions will be seen undertaking a number of combined activities including carrying out joint research and publishing endeavors, sharing of intellectual and expert resources, fostering dialogue among scholars, experts and policy circles of both the countries through multifarious academic exchange ventures, and conducting trainings and workshops on diverse subjects with an aim of sharing expert knowledge as well as to enhance mutual understanding of Chinese and Pakistani civilizations with each other.

The first activity as part of the agreement was held at the University’s School of Journalism and Communication when Rahman delivered a lecture on the topic of ‘Sino-Pak Relations in the Age of Hybrid War’.

The lecture was attended by the researchers of the School and RCSDIC alongside a number of overseas students from the Belt and Road countries. The lecture was well received by the audience who applauded the speech at its conclusion.

EP-IPS later also had a perceptive interactive session with the researchers of RCSDIC, setting the tone for forthcoming activities.