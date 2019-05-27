SHO, investigation officer arrested

Islamabad: Islamabad police have arrested Station House Officer (SHO) Gorla police station Arshad Ali, Investigation Officer Saqib Gul for rounding up two children and detaining them in the police station.

According to police, Islamabad High Court in verdict of a case about detaining two children in police station for more than 15 days has ordered IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar to submit report on the matter.

They arrested the children during investigation of a case against their elder brother and kept them in detention for more than 15 days.