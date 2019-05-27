Lack of police personnel, resources lead to surge in crime

Islamabad : A sharp increase in all categories of crimes including child abuse, have been observed over the last few years all over the country, exposing inability of police as well as the intelligence agencies to fight and prevent this surging trend of crime.

Not that the situation was any different from the recent times but now on the intervention of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and because of the ever mounting pressure from media and civil society, police have started registering ‘First Information Reports’ (FIRs) more actively.

As such, there has been an upsurge noticed in the number of registered cases in the police stations, especially in the Punjab and the Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa.

However, the basic reason behind increase in crime rate in the society is growing unrest because of lack of job opportunities, increasing inflation, intolerance and frustration. The police are helpless to stop this rot because of political influence, acute shortage of manpower and lack of resources.

A senior retired police officer said that the criminals have become far more active as compared with the police because now they are not committing crimes on foot or on bicycles.

“They have motorbikes, cars, cell phones, sophisticated arms and modern technologies that they employ for committing crimes. They are committing crimes in areas far away from their place of residence.

“There are gangs of criminals which keep moving from province to province. Even more unfortunately these gangs have managed to win over support and backing of highly influential persons or groups, most of the time on ethnic basis,” the retired police officer said.

He said that he had repeatedly pleaded with various governments, political as well as military, to increase manpower of police department and equip them with best possible communication systems and improve their mobility.

A senior serving police officer said that the best preventive of street crime is the visible presence of police in the commercial areas, streets and on the roads. “Foot patrolling is the most effective means to prevent street crimes and thefts and for this purpose we need to recruit a big number of constables and train them specifically for street patrolling and commercial areas monitoring, using modern techniques and technology,” he added.

He said that the most effective street patrolling by the foot constables is practiced in countries like Japan and the United Kingdom where the response time to any street crime is less than three minutes.

“Even if a criminal has managed to escape from the scene after committing crime, these foot patrolling officers manage to track them with the help of security cameras and through the communication network they had to stay in touch with the base by relaying information immediately in these countries,” the police officer said.

The other most effective practice to prevent street crimes and petty thefts is ‘community policing’. This community policing is the modern version of ‘theekri pehra’ (a traditional watch system) which was practiced in the villages and small towns of Punjab since centuries.

Under this system the elders would choose young men from village or town where such crimes are being reported and would deploy them during night time to keep watch. As these young men can identify each and every inhabitant of the village or that locality in town, they would immediately spot any intruder or can monitor if a local person is found acting suspiciously and lay their hands on him/them immediately and raise alarm.

Amidst prevailing circumstances, the Police department is extremely understaffed and ill equipped. Even in the Federal Capital, where the Police force should be a ‘model police force’, the situation is that there are hardly 40 personnel, including the SP/DSP of the circle in each Police Station. These 40 police officials are supposed to be taking care of law and order in an area with a population ranging from 400,000 to 500,000 people.

A retired officer who started his career as an Assistant Commissioner and ended up heading a Ministry as the Federal Secretary said on the basis of his experiences that the police and the district administration heavily depend on the influential people of the area in their jurisdiction or the known criminals to solve most of the criminal cases.

“If a system could be evolved and put into practice under which honest and influential people of the area should be declared ‘friends of district administration and the police’, they can play a very positive role in pointing social evils taking roots in the society in their areas and even help curb crimes at the grass roots level,” he added.

However, he added, the most urgent need is to recruit an adequate number of police constables, at least 8000 additional force to meet the prevailing challenges and train them on scientific grounds specialising in monitoring and surveillance practices to prevent crimes.