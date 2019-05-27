Turkish students to attend Urdu language course at AIOU

Islamabad : A group of Turkish students will attend a six-week special course on Urdu language at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

It will be for first time that the students from brotherly Muslim country will join the AIOU for promoting Urdu language, a press release said on Monday.

In this connection, an understanding of bilateral collaboration has been reached between the AIOU and Turkish Students Federation.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum said that it would be an honour for the University to establish its linkage with Turkey in educational sector.

This is a part of the University’s consistent efforts promoting its academic collaboration with international institutions.

This will also help to share experience and expertise to upgrade the academic ranking and facilitate the academia and students to understand contemporary trends in the educational sector.

According to the Director, International collaboration and Exchange office, Dr. Zahid Majeed, the special Urdu Course for the Turkish students would be undertaken in early July.

During their study period, the students will be taken to some historical places to get them acquainted with the Pakistani culture and social traditions.