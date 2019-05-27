CDA anti-encroachment operation in full swing

Islamabad : Anti-encroachment operation being conducted by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Administration ICT is in full swing and operations are being conducted all over the city without any fear or favour.

In this connection, CDA and ICT administration carried out a joint operation at Golra Morr, at the entrance of the sectors I-14, I-15 and I-16 and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments from the vicinity.

The operation was started early in the morning and participated by the staff of Enforcement Directorate, ICT Administration and other concerned formations. During the operation, an illegal service station, workshop, tyre shops, general store and other encroachments were removed furthermore, extended sheds, ramps, advertising boards and other structures got demolished. It pertinent to mention here that these encroachments were established at the entry point of sectors I-14 and I-16 due to which not only residents of the sectors were facing problems but also cause traffic congestion in the vicinity.