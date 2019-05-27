Na claims third US PGA Tour title at Colonial

LOS ANGELES, California: Kevin Na fired a final-round 66 at Colonial Country Club on Sunday to win the US PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge by four strokes over fellow American Tony Finau.

Na continued his mastery of the classic course in Fort Worth, Texas, starting the day with a two-shot advantage that was never really challenged. Na’s six birdies included a 33-footer at the fourth and a 20-footer at the eighth.

He rolled in a 12-footer at the 72nd hole to cap his four-under par round with a birdie for a 13-under total of 267. It was the second win in less than a year for the 35-year-old Na, a Las Vegas resident who was born in South Korea but came to America when he was just 8 years old.

He last won at the 2018 Greenbrier event in July, and his best finish this season prior to Fort Worth was a tie for fifth at the WGC Match Play in March. Finau, who was among a group of five players to start the round two shots behind Na, moved within one shot of the leader with his birdie at the second. It was a further stroke back to American Andrew Putnam (66) and Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung (69).