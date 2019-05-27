Ex-Austrian cross-country coach detained in doping probe

VIENNA: A former coach of the Austrian cross-country team was held in custody Monday as part of the investigation into the blood doping scandal that blew up at the nordic world championships in Seefeld, Austria, in February.

Press reports named the coach as Gerald Heigl, 40, who worked with the Austrian federation between 2004-17. His name came up in investigations after cross-country skier Johannes Duerr confessed to doping live on German television in January, lifting the lid off a huge network.

Heigl, who was not named by the Innsbruck court, is suspected of having promoted doping of athletes from “various disciplines”. His detention was seen as essential to avoid him having contact with other people also in investigators’ cross-hairs.

Five cross-country skiers were initially arrested, with German police questioning the sports doctor suspected of being at the centre of the network, Mark Schmidt, who was already implicated in previous doping cases in cycling. Two cyclists have also since been arrested. All the athletes have now been released but suspended from competition.