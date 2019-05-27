Aisam, Gonzalez unseeded at French Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez did not get any seeding in the French Open which begins in Paris from May 26.

In the men’s doubles category, the unseeded pair of Aisam and Gonzalez, ranked 64th and 46th, is drawn against the Serbian duo of Dusan Lajovic and Janko Tipsarevic in the first round.

Aisam, who teamed up with Gonzalez for a short period in 2008, has been playing with him since 2018. This year, they won US Men’s Clay Court Championship. Aisam lost in the first round in French Open last year. He lost in the first round in 2017 and in 2015 but in 2016 and 2013 he reached the pre-quarter-finals.

He lost in the second round in 2014. His best performance in this grand slam was in 2012 when he reached the semi-finals. In 2011, he reached the quarter-finals stage. In 2010, he lost in the second round. In 2003 and 2008, his journey ended in the first round. Gonzalez reached the final of this grand slam in 2017.