Roy completes England’s rout of Afghanistan

LONDON: Jason Roy sealed an England thrashing of Afghanistan as the tournament hosts cruised to victory in their final match before the World Cup.

Roy made 89 not out on his Surrey home ground on Monday as England hammered outsiders Afghanistan by nine wickets with nearly 200 balls to spare. England, two days after losing their previous practice match to world champions Australia, returned to winning ways in convincing fashion.

A target of 161 was never likely to test England, with Roy proving as much in a 46-ball innings that included 11 fours and four sixes. Before play started, England were boosted by the news that fast bowler Mark Wood had been passed fit to face South Africa after a foot injury.

Earlier, Jofra Archer and Joe Root took three wickets apiece as Afghanistan slumped to 160 all out. Fast bowler Archer struck twice with the new ball to dismiss Hazratullah and Rahmat before ending some late resistance from Nabi.

Opener Noor Ali scrapped his way to 30 before he played on to all-rounder Ben Stokes. Hashmatullah could not get going and that prompted Asghar Afghan to attack the occasional off-spin of Test captain Root.

But, having missed out on a first-ball full toss, Asghar tried to drive Root over the top but found Roy in the deep instead. Afghanistan lost their next four wickets in a mere seven deliveries, Hashmatullah and Najibullah Zadran carelessly run out, Gulbadin Naib holing out to Moeen Ali and Rashid Khan steering Root to slip for a golden duck.

England won toss

Afghanistan

Hazratullah Zazai c Ali b Archer 11

Noor Ali Zadran b Stokes 30

†Rahmat Shah c Plunkett (sub) b Archer 3

Hashmatullah Shahidi run out 19

Asghar Afghan c Roy b Root 10

*Gulbadin Naib c Stokes b Ali 14

Najibullah Zadran run out 1

Mohammad Nabi c Bairstow b Archer 44

Rashid Khan c Stokes b Root 0

Aftab Alam c Rashid b Root 6

Dawlat Zadran not out 20

Extras (w 2) 2

Total (all out; 38.4 overs) 160

Did not bat: Samiullah Shinwari, Hamid Hassan

Fall: 1-17, 2-25, 3-49, 4-66, 5-88, 6-88, 7-92, 8-92, 9-127, 10-160

Bowling: Archer 5.4-0-32-3; Woakes 5-1-10-0 (w 1); Curran 3-0-15-0; Stokes 4-0-14-1; Root 6-0-22-3 (w 1); Ali 9-1-42-1; Rashid 6-0-25-0

England

J J Roy not out 89

J M Bairstow st Rahmat b Nabi 39

J E Root not out 29

Extras (w 4) 4

Total (1 wicket; 17.3 overs) 161

Did not bat: *E J G Morgan, B A Stokes, †J C Buttler , M M Ali, J M Vince, C R Woakes, T K Curran, J C Archer, A U Rashid, M A Wood

Fall: 1-77

Bowling: Hamid 3-0-21-0; Dawlat 1-0-16-0 (w 1); Rashid 5-0-32-0; Nabi 3-0-34-1; Aftab 2-0-20-0; Naib 3.3-0-38-0 (w 3)

Result: England won by 9 wickets

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (Australia) and Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka). TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka). Match referee: David Boon (Australia)