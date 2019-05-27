Four dead in post-election riot in Indonesia’s Papua

JAKARTA: A 16-year-old boy was one of at least four people shot dead by police during a riot triggered by dissatisfaction over the election result in the restive province of Papua, an official said. More than 300 supporters of a legislative candidate who claimed he should have won the seat in the local council attacked a district office in Asmat district. The candidate, who was not identified, claimed based on the votes he should have won a seat in the city council but his name was replaced with another candidate’s name. The protesters, armed with sharp weapons, damaged the district office, local military spokesman Muhammed Aidi said.