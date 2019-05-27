Javid enters leadership race

LONDON: UK interior minister Sajid Javid became the ninth candidate on Monday to enter the race to replace Theresa May as premier, promising to "deliver Brexit" after repeated delays.

Referring to the drubbing May’s Conservatives received in European Parliament elections, Javid said the new party leader had to restore voters’ trust. "As last night’s results made all too clear, we must get on and deliver Brexit to make sure there is renewed trust in our democracy," Javid said in a video message posted on Twitter.

"We must bridge divides to heal communities, reminding us of our shared values as a United Kingdom," said Javid, whose father emigrated from Pakistan and worked as a bus driver. Javid did not join several other leadership hopefuls in saying that he would pull Britain out of the EU with or without a deal when the new deadline arrives on October 31.

Conservative Party leadership frontrunners, including former foreign minister Boris Johnson, have said they were ready for a so-called "no-deal Brexit," despite warnings that this may put Britain in economic peril.