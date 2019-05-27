close
Tue May 28, 2019

May 28, 2019

Help the seniors

Newspost

 
May 28, 2019

Senior citizens who have no source of income other than their meagre pension or some financial support from their children are all categorised as ‘non-filers’. They are subjected to all sorts of penalties down for non-filers. Similarly, and strangely, a poor labourer or hawker who has nothing to file also bears all penalties of non-filers.

Secondly, when the government announces an increase in pension for pensioners, some organisations do not allow this increase on one pretext or the other. It is therefore requested that when the government announces any increase in pension it should specifically be ordered that this increase be allowed to all government, semi-government or other pensioners. Senior citizens of 80 years or above deserve an additional increase in pension. This is expected from the PTI government.

S Deedar

Islamabad

