Mobile world

Mobile phones play a huge role in our lives in this day and age. People have access to educational resources, and can easily communicate with their loved ones who live far away. However, it does have its disadvantages. People are so engrossed in their mobile phones, and the virtual world they offer, that they become oblivious to their own surroundings. Families living in the same house have drifted apart as members no longer sit together and communicate with each other.

Communication skills and etiquettes have deteriorated as ideas are no longer discussed in gatherings. Instead, people sitting together are communicating with people that are far away through their personal phones.

Maryam Maqsood

Karachi