close
Tue May 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 28, 2019

Zero performance

Newspost

 
May 28, 2019

The pathetic performance by our cricket team leaves us little hope for their performance in upcoming cricket World Cup. What happened to their body language? They don’t need fitness or batting or bowling coaches. They need a good sports psychologist. They need good motivation. It should be do or die situation for them. It’s a total waste of time and energy for us to even watch the matches with this pathetic team.

And if God forbid they keep performing like this, the management should take full responsibility. The whole PCB needs revamping! Let this be an incentive for the team to perform and for management to take up prayer mats.

Mehreen Hasan

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost