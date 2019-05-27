Zero performance

The pathetic performance by our cricket team leaves us little hope for their performance in upcoming cricket World Cup. What happened to their body language? They don’t need fitness or batting or bowling coaches. They need a good sports psychologist. They need good motivation. It should be do or die situation for them. It’s a total waste of time and energy for us to even watch the matches with this pathetic team.

And if God forbid they keep performing like this, the management should take full responsibility. The whole PCB needs revamping! Let this be an incentive for the team to perform and for management to take up prayer mats.

Mehreen Hasan

Lahore