Efficient education

In most government colleges in Karachi, students are told to submit their documentation by themselves so I was instructed to do the same. The behaviour of the people working in the secondary board was just awful and even today many students complain about going through the same difficulties. There is a lot of chaos in the office.
Every student who has to visit the board office faces some trouble. So I request Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood to look into this matter.
Shahrukh Haroon
Karachi
