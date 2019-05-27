Talk of democracy

We are hearing ‘democracy’ since 1947 but have not seen the earnest welfare of the people. In fact, we have seen the domination of feudals shortly after Quaid-e-Azam left us. Practically, we have a feudal political system in the garb of democracy. Feudal and rich political families have been forming and dissolving political parties according to their personal interests. Consequently, politicians are getting richer and most democratic people poorer. Feudal politicians have always been in power, and enjoyed power and wealth. Feudal politicians from various parties are now in the PTI government as well.

Politicians ensure their interest is safeguarded by the constitution. Many senior politicians are mega rich in and outside Pakistan, their children study abroad but may come here to rule, some of their family members may have foreign nationality, and they and their families can be treated only in most advanced countries and not in hospitals they have provided for over 200 million Pakistanis. Is there any such example of democracy anywhere else ? The grave economic situation at present should wake up our rich politicians who are supposed to serve the poor majority before being overtaken by events and becoming irrelevant.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi