One Eid

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has picked up the cudgels against Mufti Munibur Rehman, who thinks it is his and his alone prerogative to tell us when to celebrate or not to celebrate Eid in Pakistan – from one end to the other.

I don’t want to go in to the geophysical technicalities but it is quite possible in a country of this size that the new moon is sighted in some parts and not in others. Then why must there be one Eid throughout the country?

Col (r) Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi