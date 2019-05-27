Money, not knowledge

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Unlike many other quality educated, enlightened, civilized, truly democratic and value-oriented contemporary societies, money is the root of all good things in ours. The more one knows, the more one suffers in this society. If someone is in any public-sector organization, working in any capacity, be it in BPS-1 or in BPS-22, if s/he is truly well-read and enlightened, s/he is sure to suffer on all counts.
When knowledge is not valued in a society, it perishes. But then who cares in this society where even children are taught how to mint money?
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
