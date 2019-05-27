Money, not knowledge

Unlike many other quality educated, enlightened, civilized, truly democratic and value-oriented contemporary societies, money is the root of all good things in ours. The more one knows, the more one suffers in this society. If someone is in any public-sector organization, working in any capacity, be it in BPS-1 or in BPS-22, if s/he is truly well-read and enlightened, s/he is sure to suffer on all counts.

When knowledge is not valued in a society, it perishes. But then who cares in this society where even children are taught how to mint money?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad