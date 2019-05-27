Shelter

The recent inauguration of a newly-constructed shelter home near the Lahore Railway Station by the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is a welcome step and sheds light on the fact that the government is paying special attention to the needs of the common citizen. The incumbent government certainly deserves credit for this as there is no such example at a government level in the past. The underlying purpose behind establishing these shelter homes is to provide facility place to stay to the poor, needy and homeless who are forced to sleep out in the open because of abject poverty.

It is pertinent to mention here that these shelter homes are not only providing residential facilities and food free to citizens, but also ensuring their protection and treatment. The decision by the Punjab government to set up shelter homes at divisional headquarters from the next financial year and on a district level in the next phase also deserves appreciation. Furthermore, the decision to fully functionalize these shelter homes for attendants at six major hospitals in the provincial capital from the next financial year is a great idea.

Syed Ali Qasim

Lahore