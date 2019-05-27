Model courts decide murder cases

SUKKUR: The Judge of the Model Court, Sukkur, Zakaullah Abro, on Monday handed down death sentence and 10-year imprisonment to two accused for a murder. The judge awarded capital punishment Haider Gaddani and Raja Gaddni for killing Asghar Gaddani in 2001. Meanwhile, the Judge of the Model Court, Jacoababad, Zulfiqar Sheikh, awarded life imprisonment to Dhani Bakhash Serki and fined Rs0.5 million for murdering Younus Serki in 2013. Three suspects were nominated in the FIR including the convict, while Muhammad Essa and Abdul Karim are absconders.

In the Model Court, Sanghar, the judge gave death sentence to the accused Zahid Khaskheli for killing Yateem Khaskheli and Sikandar Khaskheli in Sanjhoro. It also exonerated Zulfiqar Khaskheli from the double murder case.