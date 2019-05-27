close
Tue May 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BOC
by our correspondent
May 28, 2019

Model courts decide murder cases

National

BOC
by our correspondent
May 28, 2019

SUKKUR: The Judge of the Model Court, Sukkur, Zakaullah Abro, on Monday handed down death sentence and 10-year imprisonment to two accused for a murder. The judge awarded capital punishment Haider Gaddani and Raja Gaddni for killing Asghar Gaddani in 2001. Meanwhile, the Judge of the Model Court, Jacoababad, Zulfiqar Sheikh, awarded life imprisonment to Dhani Bakhash Serki and fined Rs0.5 million for murdering Younus Serki in 2013. Three suspects were nominated in the FIR including the convict, while Muhammad Essa and Abdul Karim are absconders.

In the Model Court, Sanghar, the judge gave death sentence to the accused Zahid Khaskheli for killing Yateem Khaskheli and Sikandar Khaskheli in Sanjhoro. It also exonerated Zulfiqar Khaskheli from the double murder case.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan