PML-N Business Forum meeting with businessmen

KARACHI: Ishtiaq Baig, President PML-N Business Forum, organized a meeting/iftar dinner for the members of Business Forum and prominent businessmen from Karachi at his residence. The senior leadership of PML-N, former President Mamnoon Hussain, former Governor Muhammad Zubair, former Minister of Finance Miftah Ismail, Shah Mohd Shah, President PML-N Sindh, were present at the meeting. Ishtiaq Baig spoke about the deteriorating economic conditions and current economic crises faced by the country during the PTI government, due to which the business community is facing hardships. Former President Mamnoon Hussain, former Governor Sindh & former Minister for Education Rana Mashhood also spoke about the poor performance of the government and economy being on the verge of collapse.

The meeting/iftar dinner was also attended by prominent businessmen, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, SVP FPCCI, Noor Ahmed Khan and Arshad Jamal, VP FPCCI, Mehtab Chawla, Abdul Sami Khan, Asif Nisar, former SVP KCCI, Yasin Azad, Khalid Javed and women members of the business forum.