North Waziristan firing incident: ANP convenes Pakhtun Qaumi Jirga

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial President Aimal Wali Khan on Monday announced convening a Pakhtun Qaumi Jirga to discuss the problems of Pakhtuns across Pakistan.

He said the party had decided June 14 as the tentative date for convening the jirga at the Bacha Khan Markaz in Peshawar. The ANP leader made the announcement at a hurriedly called press conference at the Bacha Khan Markaz, the party headquarters.

“Pakhtuns from every walk of life would be invited to the jirga,” he said. “Pakhtun political parties, movements and organisations would be invited to the jirga,” he added.

He felt Pakhtuns in every profession who are worried about the injustices towards the Pakhtun people should attend the jirga to devise a strategy in the larger interest of the Pakhtun nation. He said the Waziristan incident was continuation of the brutalities against Pakhtuns for several decades.

He said a look at the violent incidents in the past exposed the perpetrators of the atrocities against the Pakhtuns. He alleged that the Pakhtun genocide in the country had been ongoing since its creation. Aimal Wali said the mainstream media was being forced to distort and hide facts. He claimed that Pakhtuns were not terrorists but terrorism was imposed on them. The ANP leader said that protesters in Punjab were handed over cash prizes while peaceful protesters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were shot at. “Punjab is considered as Pakistan,” he alleged.

He said his party had sent a committee to observe the ground situation in North Waziristan but its members were not allowed to enter the district. He alleged that the injured were shifted to an undisclosed location. He said that those who had presented a good cup of tea to the captured Indian pilot Abhinandan had produced a Pakhtun lawmaker in the anti-terrorist court. “Everyone knows the facilitators of the terrorists, therefore, naming them is not important,” he added. The ANP leader said Pakhtuns were the followers of non-violence and could not fire at the checkpost. He also urged Pakhtuns to show maximum restraint despite unfavourable situation.

He demanded stern punishment to those who gave orders of firing and also the soldiers who opened fire on the peaceful protesters. He announced protest on June 9 against inflation and on June 18 against censorship.