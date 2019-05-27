ICCI concerned about govt plan to withdraw zero rating facility

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) said that the government was reportedly considering to withdraw zero-rating facility to 5 export-oriented industries including textiles, leather, carpets, surgical instruments and sports goods and further enhance sales tax in forthcoming budget in order to improve tax revenue, which was not a good move and urged that the government should avoid taking any such measures as it would enhance cost of doing business, further squeeze exports and discourage new investment in manufacturing sector.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal President, Rafat Farid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that due to lack of good incentives, investment in manufacturing sector has witnessed a decrease over the last decade, which was one of the major causes of Pakistan’s current economic problems.